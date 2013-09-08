Potsdam students dodge ball for diabetes

On May 5, at 7:00 p.m., Phi Kappa Pi held a dodge-ball tournament by the name of “Dodge for Diabetes.” The event took place in the Maxcy Fieldhouse, and about 10 teams competed with four to eight students per team.

Participants were asked to bring at least a $1 donation which would be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The event was able to raise a total of $60 for the foundation.

The tournament was held in a round robin procedure, with teams guaranteed three games before either being eliminated or allowed to move on to the next round.

Matt Meany, a participant in the tournament for “The Porcelain Princesses,” had a lot of fun playing in the event. “Some of the teams weren’t playing by the rules,” Meany said. “It was fun anyway, in the end it was all for a good cause.”

After a fun-filled night full of dodge-ball, the team Ballz Deep emerged victorious. The members of the team were Matt Gardner, Ryan Carrow, Ryan Murphy, Nathan Wheeler and Will Dawson.

Hopefully the success of this event and the response from the students will encourage other groups to do similar things, as well as solidify the Dodge for Diabetes event as an annual event to raise money for a great cause.